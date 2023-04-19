Nigerian singer Portable is celebrating his beautiful wife Omobewaji, aka Mama Zeh, as she adds a year to her age

The Zeh nation leader took to social media to shower romantic encomiums on his first lady to remind her of her essence in his life

With a well-curated montage of his wife, the singer was able to effectively convey his heartfelt emotions, which made his fans gush

Nigerian singer Portable is celebrating his beautiful wife Mama Zeh’s birthday on April 19, 2023.

The street act took to social media to exercise his lyrical prowess on his queen as she began a new cycle.

Portable celebrates wife's birthday Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Sharing a montage of Mama Zeh’s lovely pictures, the singer reminded the celebrant of how she has added meaning to his life and appreciated her for always being on his side.

He also promised her a romantic dinner date like never before to mark her special day.

"Mama ZEH Queen Zazuu, @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi," she wrote. "Congratulations honey! You have circled the Sun again, and it’s your birthday! I wish you the best, and a seven-course dinner tonight.

"Every now and then someone comes into your life and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me! You are my life and I wish you a very happy birthday." My precious wife…..Mama Zeh."

See his post below

Internet users react

sizar.litany:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

demi.ache:

"Make we no lie portable wife fine ."

larrybouncee:

"Many Happy ReturnsMama ZEH @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Olori Superstar @portablebaeby ."

skipo_nation1:

"I swear no be Zazzu write this HBD MaMa Zeh."

jaymymusic:

"Are you sure is @portablebaeby typing all this hyping message ... Congratulobia ⚡⚡."

adekoyaofficial:

"Long life and prosperity Mama Zeh."

reynosokarina999:

Watin do una mama Teeth Mama zeh ko Mummy GO nii

