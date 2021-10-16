Popular music star, Yemi Alade is the latest celebrity to get her teeth grilled and she is not liking the results

Yemi lamented that she couldn't talk properly after debuting a new set of gold teeth that cost her a lot of money

She asked if that was how favourite celebrities feel whenever they grill their teeth and she has got quite a number of fans response to her question

Nigerian female music star, Yemi Alade has debuted a new set of gold teeth and she is flaunting it real good.

The self-acclaimed Mama Africa did a gold teeth grill that has the inscription on it but regretted the pains that come with it.

Yemi Alade laments doing teeth grill. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

In a video that surfaced online, Yemi said she couldn't talk properly after getting the teeth done with her hard-earned money.

She also questioned whether the feeling she was having is the same as other favourte celebrities who have had their teeth grilled in the past felt.

Watch Yemi Alade's video below:

Fans reactions

Yemi Alade fans have responded to her new grills, many of them criticised her for discomforting herself.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below.

Deco1972:

"Who send you?"

Sweetsophieeee:

"This trend is annoying asf."

Haryomidey_misturah:

"what is she regretting now?"

Sewue.se:

"Lmao. I love her so much. But grills are very uncomfortable tho, I don’t get it."

Xta_da_silver:

"celebrities self don tire to be celeb."

Broda_henry:

"That thing ain’t easy oh, there’s always a sacrifice when you want more out of life tho."

Naomiplussizeclothing:

"Wahala be like grills.... you use your money buy discomfort."

Yemi Alade threatens fans who complained about her weight

Popular singer, Yemi Alade got a lot of people laughing over her response to a fan who questioned her tremendous weight gain recently.

The singer admitted in a viral Tik-tok video that she has truly added so much weight but she would eat the fan that made the comment.

Her response to the fan got many Nigerians laughing, while some lashed her out for making such a statement.

Source: Legit.ng