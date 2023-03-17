Singer Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has caused a buzz on social media with a new video she shared

In the trending video, Ifeoma, while promoting a product, repeatedly flaunted a ring on her fourth finger

Many netizens who watched the video were quick to congratulate her, while others speculated Paul had proposed to her

A trending video of singer Paul Okoye's lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has left many talking online.

In the video, the influencer, who was seen promoting a product, flaunted what seemed to be an engagement ring on her fourth finger.

Fans congratulate Ifeoma after she flaunted a ring. Credit: @ivy_zenny @iamkingruddy

Source: Instagram

Since making their relationship public, Paul and Ifeoma have, on several occasions, been spotted together, and it now looks like they have taken it to the next level.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to Ivy Ifeoma’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens penned congratulatory messages under her comment section. See some of the comments below:

favourtony18:

"Re u sure diz really advert or u re just showing us d ring."

chizzy___brown:

"Ring ohhhh."

chinemerem_ex:

"Na ring I Dey see so?."

phiby__

"Say no to keeping forest babes it’s not chic ."

stanley_ose02:

"Husband's snatcher ."

phazillee:

"New way to share goodnews…I don learn."

_z.i.e:

"Omo, the only thing I noticed is just the ring….@ivy_zenny you are finally off the market?"

baby.dorinda:

"@iamkingrudy is looking for you aunty ivy have you both seen ? ."

ina_wealth:

"I see a ring and that’s on a perioddd!"

dymphina.felix:

"The coohie should wait first, is that engagement ring ."

everythingfemala:

"In the name of the father ,son and Holy Spiritna wedding ring be that ooo."

anndora_betty:

"Is she engaged? Congratulations girl."

ruthlala05:

"Engaged? Waoooooow congratulations the ring first before the advert."

Paul Okoye's lover in Germany amid Psquare's show in Munich

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Ivy Ifeoma shared a video of her on board a plane.

While she didn't reveal her destination, she would later share pictures showing her new location as Munich, Germany.

Ifeoma's presence in Germany comes amid Psquare's performance in the country.

Source: Legit.ng