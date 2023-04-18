Comedian Carter Efe has taken to social media with a post celebrating someone dear and special in his life

The controversial skit maker wished his woman, Emmanuella, a happy birthday and also got some of his friends to do the same

Sydney Talker, Nasboi and DeGeneral among others celebrate her in a video that got netizens gushing

Controversial skit maker, Carter Efe, has lovingly celebrated his special woman, Emmanuella, on the occasion of her birthday.

The doting boyfriend took to his Instagram page with a beautiful photo and hilarious video of the celebrant.

Efe didn’t say much in the caption as he simply wished her a happy celebration.

Check out his post below:

Interestingly, that was not all as the humour merchant went the extra mile to put a smile on his woman's face.

Efe got some of his skit maker friends like Sydney Talker, DeGeneral and Nasboi among others to film special videos for his woman.

The friends took turns to wish Emmanuella a happy birthday and Mavin Records artiste, Bayanni, wasn't left out of those who wished the celebrant well.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

iammiriana said:

"But why Tobi the dey laugh after saying happy birthday our wife, hope say una no dey whine her?"

uchaycious said:

"Awwwhnn. Enjoy love oo when it hits u."

bahdt_girl_annie1 said:

"If he wants to do it he will."

ellas_fashionworld_ said:

"Awwwwww such a thoughtful man."

pwapedeinostephen said:

"Sha no serve breakfast after all this love love."

