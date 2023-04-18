A video of Nigerian skit maker Nosa Rex, Ushbebe, actress Destiny Etiko, Yetunde Bustline and other Nollywood practitioners visiting Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London trends

According to reports by the gossip blog, Cutie_Juls, Pastor Tobi was alleged to have given Nosa Rex and his crew, that visited him at his villa £3k along with other gifts

However, the reports have stirred reactions online as netizens criticised Nosa Rex and other Nigerian celebrities who all visits Pastor Tobi as his home whenever they are in London

A video of popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Nosa Rex, Destiny Etiko, Ushbebe, Yetunde Bustline and other practitioners of Nigerian entertainment who recently visited Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in London has gone viral, stirring reactions.

In the trending clip, Pastor Tobi hosted Nosa Rex and his group to a launch as they shared courtesy. At the same time, the Nigerian-born London clergyman was officially invited to Nosa Rex's London show 'Mr Com'.

A video of Nosa Rex, Destiny Etiko, Ushbebe and others visiting Pastor Tobi in London stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @cutie_juls/@babarex0

Source: Instagram

However, some reports about the visit have gone viral online, and that's got people talking. According to a gossip blog on Instagram, Cutie_Juls, during the visit, Pastor Tobi gifted Nosa Rex and his group some money Nigerians have termed ridiculing.

Pastor Tobi's villa is the new Mecca for Nigerian celebrities in London

Nosa Rex isn't particularly the first Nigerian celebrity who has visited Pastor Tobi's home when in London; over the last 12 months, we've seen Davido, Kwam 1, AY Comedian, Cubana Chiefpriest, Eniola Badmus, Ebenezer Obey and many others visit the clergyman and it has got people asking why.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some have noted that it is an unusual sojourn because whenever the clergyman receives Nigerian celebs, he always tends to give them gifts.

See the clips of Nosa Rex's visit to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's home in London:

See how netizens reacted to the visit of Nosa Rex and his group to Pastor Tobi's house in London

@efemena12:

"But what is the dis man using their visit for?"

@yoyo_chic:

"I really don’t understand why this guy is doing all this though, is he trying to show God image or what? I’ll be careful getting close to this Man of God."

@fab_jay11:

"What did they all go to pay homage there for? These people be steady misbehaving when they think money is involved. These ones too will call women gold diggers."

@preciousegbarin:

"But why does he gift them so?? Is he trying to buy their loyalty for future references??? All these ‘pastors’ with skeletons in their cupboard. Even devil dey fear them."

@royall_queen_tee:

"Why are they always coming to visit this man in the UK."

@herroyalmajesty23:

"See how dem dey chop like thief awon alatenuje."

@iamsonwire:

"one thing i know that he’s a very useless and unnecessary man!!! why he’s popular for what?! i really don’t understand nigerian pastors."

@famata_bin2:

"Regardless 3k is still a lot of money and can buy land in a nice area in banana land. U don't expect him to gift them all 3k each, do you ? Besides as a blessed man of God you should be able to be a blessing to others in whichever way you can."

@exquisite_emjay:

"How does he have a lot of money to share and buy birkin bags??"

Nigerians react as clergyman Tobi Adegboyega was seen hanging out with Kwam 1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent video of Nigerian-born, UK-based billionaire clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega seen spending a night out with the famous Fuji musician Kwam 1 Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has stirred emotions online.

Nigerians couldn't help but query if the clergyman's mansion was now the new Mecca and why all major celebrities went there to visit him.

Netizens also question if Pastor Tobi was a real man of God and if he ever had time to read the bible and do his actual ministerial job.

Source: Legit.ng