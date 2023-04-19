Actress Fathia Williams has joined the growing list of Muslim celebrities who hosted Ramadan lectures

The actress gathered friends and industry colleagues on Tuesday evening for a lecture handled by Islamic clerics

Mercy Aigbe, Mama Ereko, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe and Wumi Toriola, among others, all showed up to support the actress

Nollywood actress Fathia Williams is the latest Muslim celebrity to hold a Ramadan lecture series in the holy month.

The celebrated actress’ programme went down on Tuesday, April 18, and friends, family members and industry colleagues honoured her invitation.

Celebs storm Fathia William's Ramadan lecture. Photo: @fathiawilliams/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A video spotted on social media captured Nollywood stars like Yeye Toyin Tomato, Mama Ereko, Wumi Toriola, Mercy Aigbe, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others who showed up for the religious event.

A different portion of the clip equally captured a cross-section of Islamic clerics who admonished everyone present with the words of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

olutwitchy20 said:

"Na only me and Portable never organize Ramadan lecture."

toyinliz said:

"For those of you who think is just a trend,I can boldly tell you is not, because this is something the Muslims do every Ramadan,it is call waasi in Yoruba,I don't know if am correct with the spelling tho,I remember I even host one for my son friend back then."

ibidunniee said:

"In my ilekeu iyen ilekewu alfa Jamiu, we hold Ramadan lecture in every students house. It's a normal practice during this period I do not just enjoy the paparazzi for this year's own cameras everywhere."

rachytee_empire said:

"Is it because bloggers decided to film this year you all are seeing Ramadan lecture as a strange practice...They do this every year in my area... Almost all Muslims I no practice it...Make una dey try ask questions abeg."

Mercy Aigbe and hubby hold Ramadan lecture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, were a topic of discussion on social media.

The couple hosted a Ramadan lecture that had actors like Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kemi Afolabi, and a host of others in attendance.

Videos from the event sparked mixed reactions; while some people gushed over the couples, others bashed Mercy Aigbe.

Source: Legit.ng