Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Tomato, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Mama Ereko, Others Storm Fathia William’s Ramadan Lecture
- Actress Fathia Williams has joined the growing list of Muslim celebrities who hosted Ramadan lectures
- The actress gathered friends and industry colleagues on Tuesday evening for a lecture handled by Islamic clerics
- Mercy Aigbe, Mama Ereko, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe and Wumi Toriola, among others, all showed up to support the actress
Nollywood actress Fathia Williams is the latest Muslim celebrity to hold a Ramadan lecture series in the holy month.
The celebrated actress’ programme went down on Tuesday, April 18, and friends, family members and industry colleagues honoured her invitation.
A video spotted on social media captured Nollywood stars like Yeye Toyin Tomato, Mama Ereko, Wumi Toriola, Mercy Aigbe, Ronke Oshodi Oke and others who showed up for the religious event.
A different portion of the clip equally captured a cross-section of Islamic clerics who admonished everyone present with the words of God.
Watch the video as sighted online below:
Social media users react
olutwitchy20 said:
"Na only me and Portable never organize Ramadan lecture."
toyinliz said:
"For those of you who think is just a trend,I can boldly tell you is not, because this is something the Muslims do every Ramadan,it is call waasi in Yoruba,I don't know if am correct with the spelling tho,I remember I even host one for my son friend back then."
ibidunniee said:
"In my ilekeu iyen ilekewu alfa Jamiu, we hold Ramadan lecture in every students house. It's a normal practice during this period I do not just enjoy the paparazzi for this year's own cameras everywhere."
rachytee_empire said:
"Is it because bloggers decided to film this year you all are seeing Ramadan lecture as a strange practice...They do this every year in my area... Almost all Muslims I no practice it...Make una dey try ask questions abeg."
Mercy Aigbe and hubby hold Ramadan lecture
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz, were a topic of discussion on social media.
The couple hosted a Ramadan lecture that had actors like Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kemi Afolabi, and a host of others in attendance.
Videos from the event sparked mixed reactions; while some people gushed over the couples, others bashed Mercy Aigbe.
Source: Legit.ng