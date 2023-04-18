Top American music producer, Timbaland, recently showed love to Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold’s music

The US star was seen dancing and vibing along to Adekunle Gold’s song, Something Different, and noted that they have to work together

The video of Timbaland’s reaction to Adekunle Gold’s music soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens

American music producer, Timbaland, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space after he showed love to singer, Adekunle Gold’s music.

In a video posted on the US star’s Instagram story, he was seen listening to AG Baby’s Something Different and was obviously enjoying every bit of it.

In the clip, Timabaland was seen moving his head to the music and trying to sing along. Not stopping there, the US producer showed interest in working with Adekunle Gold.

Video trends of Timbaland vibing to Adekunle Gold's song. Photos: @timbaland, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

According to him, the song goes hard and they need to do something together.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“This song hard bro, we gotta work. This song harrrdd!”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Timbaland vibes to Adekunle Gold’s song, wants to work with him

mr_troublesome_:

“Sound like something simi wrote l'm just saying respectfully.”

jesusgurl_1:

“A real one recognizes a real talent!!! Next is Kizz Daniel! Very underrated two and it breaks my heart.”

Equishopsdaily:

“Beautiful song was released By AG, Yoruba Bros attacked my guy like mad .. ok look American dancing the vibe.”

jO_zii:

“When the 'gbedu' enter body”

jadielpraise:

“Igbo at work.”

gen.ibrahim_mwp:

“I think d blunt is letting d song sink in”

makaveli_exchange:

“Afro beats...don't play”

Eddy_zamani:

“Na dem dey rush us let Afro beat to the world.”

Capman.07:

“AG dey sing normally…”

tolajubiawoyemi:

“Na, our government remains now we are better than American in all ways”

Timbaland gets teary as he listens to music from 20-year-old Nigerian lady

It appears another talented Nigerian songbird, Stie Magik, is well on her way to getting discovered and becoming the next afrobeats diva.

Just recently, the 20-year-old lady joined other TikTok users to participate in a talent exhibition show by American music icon, Timbaland.

When it got to her turn to show what she has, Stie Magik played one of her songs for the music legend who was immediately hooked by her voice.

Source: Legit.ng