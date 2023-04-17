Actress Rita Edochie should be celebrating her birthday, but her joy has been pierced with sadness

The veteran entertainer penned an emotional post on Instagram as she dedicated her birthday to the memory of Yul Edochie’s recently-deceased son, Kambili

Rita shared another video that captured her state of mourning, and many were seen in her comment section with mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is indeed a trying time in the household of the popular Edochie family following the death of one of their young kids, Kambili.

Recently, veteran actress Rita Edochie took to her Instagram page to announce to the world that it was her birthday, but she could not celebrate.

Rita Edochie halts her birthday for Yul's late son Kambili. Photo: @ritaedochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress penned a heartbreaking tribute to the deceased young man, as she stated that she would be dedicating her birthday to celebrating his memory.

"It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of the almighty god that i dedicate my birthday to my late son kambili yul edochie. Son, you left us too soon but will forever live on in our hearts. As i celebrate life today, i also celebrate the life you lived and the love you gave and i hope that you are resting in a much better place till we meet again," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her post below:

A different video captured the actress teary-eyed as she prayed for the deceased Edochie to rest in peace.

Social media users react

iamm_ire said:

"The edochie family will be happy again by God’s grace may God comfort the family most especially may. And happy birthday ma."

merableaddo said:

"I cried watching and reading this. I always feel pain whenever a young soul is lost."

ucheogbodo said:

"It is well ❤️ take heart mama . God knows everything. Love you always. Happy birthday to you and May Kambili continue to rest in the bosom of our God."

christabelegbenya said:

"Happy birthday mama wishing you many more years gud health LLNP Amen."

Yul Edochie empties his Instagram account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie caused quite a stir on social media with a move familiar to millions of netizens.

Hours after the filmmaker deleted his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son, Star's photos on his Instagram page, he deleted every other post.

Now that Edochie's page is bare, different speculations and opinions have taken over social media.

Source: Legit.ng