Nigerian controversial singer Portable keeps thriving in his career regardless of all the dramas that have surrounded him

The street-pop act made the list of the top 5 trending songs on a music streaming platform and is not quiet about it

Portable took to his social media to share screenshots while expressing gratitude to his fans for not letting him down

Popular Nigerian controversial act Portable is sailing by all means in his musical career as one of his latest songs, ‘Am Not a Prisoner,’ tops the streaming charts.

The Zazu act took to social media to thank his fans for always showing up for him.

Pictures of Portable Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable’s ‘Am Not a Prisoner’ was released shortly after his arrest in his residential town, Ogun state.

Taking to his post, he wrote:

"Am Not A Prisoner Number 4 On @audiomack @audiomackafrica Top 5 Most Streamed New Songs This Week..Akoi Grace Wey No Disgrace. "

See his post below

Internet users reacts

kwame_oluwa:

"Grace wey pass ritual."

hydee_flex:

"Ogba ika of Africa ❤️❤️❤️ help your boy me self na upcoming ❤️."

yomexism:

"Weitin consign portable with Apple Music Audio Mack Dey okay…"

_king_pyper:

"Shy u no de drop for Apple Music??? Na only audiomack u sabi."

heis.bettoboy:

"I don put am for repeat mode for my favorite playlist.️"

mindy_lovene:

"Na only audio mark u dy trend we no fit see u for Apple Music laye."

mosdonyyy:

"e be like them Dey do this one make portable no drag them oo."

iamtundeyy:

"I like as you no follow them drag Apple Music make them leave Audiomack for you."

donjerowekelly:

"King of baboo street King grace were no the disgrace."

Source: Legit.ng