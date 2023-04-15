An alleged report online about Nollywood star Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, recently made the rounds online

The talented movie actor was said to have supposedly found that he isn’t the father of his wife’s 1-year-old baby

According to investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, she learned that a DNA revealed Yul that Edochie is not the father of Judy’s son

The complications surrounding Nollywood star actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, continue to stun netizens as several stories come up every day.

The rumour making the front page of blogs was that the movie star allegedly conducted a DNA test to find out that the son he thought he had with his colleague Judy Austin was not his.

She took to her social media page to write:

"I just heard that DNA tests revealed that Judy Austin’s son was not fathered by Yul Edochie".

See her post below

Social media users react

thatprettychychy:

"But gistlover was saying it since na.... Since last year sev.. it also trended trended with people comparing the boy with mr obasi."

ola_tunji:

"No wonder he removed all her pictures from his page . Matter arising."

weeyliciouz_fabrics:

"I never saw the resemblance… the boy is fair skin yes but That boy is a cabon copy of judy ex husband…. Is well. I wish them peace."

wealthofficial_nation:

"Wahala on the island of love."

kanimodoofficial:

"Stick to your wife they won’t listen. ,you loose your first son and the second son is not yours ?"

plugger700:

"All those deep voice in the movie with no deep thinking...."

chef.nonny:

E be like na juju?

Yul Edochie spotted at the Police station after son's death

Yul Edochie was spotted in public days after the news of his first son’s demise hit social media.

Legit.ng sighted pictures of the mourning actor as shared by controversial Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam.

According to Silverdam, the former presidential aspirant was spotted at the Ogombo police station, where he allegedly filed a report about his son’s death.

