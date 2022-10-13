A video of American star Jamie Foxx being refused entry to Cardi B's 30th birthday party is gaining attention

In the clip, Foxx is seen leaving the party with a crowd of men and paparazzi surrounding him

Global netizens flocked to social media to express their unwavering opinions as soon as the video went viral

Jamie Foxx was denied entry at Cardi B's 30th birthday party. Image: Shareif Ziyadat and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jamie Foxx was not expecting the humiliating experience he had at Cardi B's 30th birthday party.

Foxx was not allowed to enter the party because the security present denied him access to the lush gathering of the Bodak Yellow rapper.

With paparazzi present on the night, a video was taken and it is currently trending on social media.

In the controversial video, Foxx is seen leaving the venue and walking up to his car with a fairly large group of men.

On Twitter, @1DJFirstClass shared the following trending clip:

TMZ clarifies what happened to Jamie Foxx

TMZ took to Twitter to share an update on what really happened that night.

The news outlet explained why Jamie was not allowed to attend Cardi B's party. One of the reasons was that he was too late. They stated:

@TMZ shared the following update on Twitter:

"#UPDATE: Sources at the party tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx showed up to Cardi B's birthday party late and people weren't aware he was coming. He had 10 people with him and they didn't have a section available for him."

Netizens share mixed reactions

@RealRoyCohnL said:

"Jamie Foxx really wants to cry about not being let into the party with 10 of his friends, meanwhile he wouldn't even let Tupac into his own show. That's called KARMA. Jamie."

@F_Meats_F shared:

"I’m sure it’s because he’s not dressed, the theme was burlesque and he came in sweats "

@handownmansdown replied:

"Lol, that’s how you move when you didn’t want to go in the first place "

@OhhhNeNe also said:

"I hate when people show up to themed parties not dressed for the occasion, I’m glad they didn’t let him in."

@JoeShmoistheman replied:

"I don't know who is the bigger clown between the guy who is 55 years old still going to clubs or the paparazzi losers."

@CarlNapier4 commented:

"I see people saying that she didn't know how she didn't know when it's her party she doesn't know who's at the front door I mean really I think that was really disrespectful my opinion."

@SmokinAcesMusic also said:

"Jamie Foxx. Like this ain’t someone you might not know. How do you not let in JAMIE FOXX!"

@step4battle added:

"That’s Gen X. We move on in a heartbeat. That’s half the reason I don’t go anywhere now without iron-clad reservations."

Cardi B lists her achievements at 30

Cardi B is exactly the girl she thinks she is. The US rapper celebrated her 30th birthday like a boss.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker invited all her celebrity friends to her lit party and it went down whole night. Taking to her timeline, Cardi B shared that she's happy with her success since she became a professional recording artist.

At just the age of 30, the superstar now has two mansions, six lux rides and multiple properties. She flexed on Twitter:

