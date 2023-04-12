Nigerian singer Teni in a video, reported her cheap and inconsiderate sugar daddy to netizens

The singer dragged her sugar daddy for telling her to come over with her friends and sending her N1,500 for data

Teni, who bragged about her beautiful wig in the video, also lamented about the fact that he sent her N50k

Popular Nigerian singer Teni has launched the search for a new sugar daddy after her current one has shown that he is a cheap man.

In a video on her page, the singer lamented about how her man told her to show up in Abuja with her friends and asked if he would say that to his daughters.

Teni calls out her broke sugar daddy in video Photo credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

She then went on to reveal that he sent her N1,500 for data and N50k despite knowing how expensive her wig is and how hard the economy is.

Teni wrote:

"i need a new sugar dadddddyyyyyy!!!!!!!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Teni's video

thesolape:

"See as you fine dammn!!!"

officialnikky__:

"Maybe you need lecture from bobrisky:joy::joy:shim no better."

beatriceofficial_:

"That’s a bitter daddy, his sugar is not sugaring at all. I sha have one sure plug but you’ll give me 70% of whatever he gives you. Deal or no deal?"

demo_pumpin:

"How sugar mummy go dey find sugar daddy? This equation no balance o."

fiokee:

"Sugar mummy of lagos is looking for more sugar "

badboyicee_:

"Forget what she’s saying , yo she’s pretty asf!!! "

umorurashidatu:

"Teni who gave you wig"

arntynonso:

"Y u come Dey sound like bob???"

fairpmedia:

"Wait a minute bobrisky is that you "

highest_withthesound:

" latest sugar baby of Lagos ❤️"

alex_unusual:

"Under this hot sun o "

kaylahoniwo:

"You are annoying "

Actress Monalisa Stephen drags Teni over weight loss

Popular Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki ended 2022 on a high note as she was able to lose weight as much as she wanted.

Shortly after the Billionaire crooner disclosed the reason she decided to finally give up her unhealthy way of life and fix up, plus-size actress Monalisa Stephen called her out.

In a long rant on her Instagram story channel, Stephen disclosed that Teni sharing her weight loss journey is simply setting up fat people to be ridiculed on social media.

Source: Legit.ng