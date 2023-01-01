Teni's dramatic weight loss in 2022 was something a lot of people didn't expect, and her decision inspired many

The singer recently decided to reveal why she took the healthy decision as well as share before and after photos of her achievement

While many Nigerians commended Teni, plus-size actress Monalisa Stephen called out the singer for being fat phobic

Popular Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki ended the year on a high note as she was able to lose weight as much as she wanted.

Shortly after the Billionaire crooner disclosed the reason she decided to finally give up her unhealthy way of life and fix up, plus-size actress Monalisa Stephen called her out.

Nigerians react as Monalisa Stephen calls out Teni Photo credit: @monalisa.stephen/@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

In a long rant on her Instagram story channel, Stephen disclosed that Teni sharing her weight loss journey is simply setting up fat people to be ridiculed on social media.

She continued by saying that the fac t that she's fat doesn't mean she is unhealthy like most people assume.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress shaded Teni for suddenly talking like being fat is a disease after she gained support and sympathy from the community.

Calling for the inclusion of plus-size people in the entertainment and movie industry, Stephen proudly noted that she is fat and loves her body that way.

See post below:

Reactions to Monalisa's post

harrys_connect:

"Unnecessary clout!Please rest."

fauzziyahhoney:

"She didn't say other people should lose weight."

fa_theeah:

"Some people just like wahala. Wetin teni talk wey require all this long epistle "

nigeriansmiles:

"It's your choice, but don't ever say it's healthy,cos there is no health benefit of been fat, especially when you get to some age range."

saadatbibire:

"I feel like she’s focusing on a particular class of people who need inspirations to lose weight! Being fat is not a shame but also people choose healthy living. Focus on staying thick and let people who want to lose weight lose weight too! It’s not even hard."

quinn__dee:

"Her insecurities are loud! That’s what she needs to work on."

highly_inflammable1:

"She didn’t body shame anyone… so nah u know why body Dey push u o."

Nigerians gush over Teni as she shows off new smaller figure in photos

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni, who used to be on the big side, now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down. She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

Source: Legit.ng