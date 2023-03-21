Popular plus-sized Nigerian actress, Monalisa Stephen, has now shed more light on her issue with music star, Teni

Nigerian plus-sized actress, Monalisa Stephen, recently explained why she was upset that singer Teni spoke about her weight loss on social media.

Fans react as Monalisa Stephen explains why she was angry about Teni's weight loss story. Photos: @monalisa.stephen, @tenientertainer

While on the podcast, Nedu started out by asking Monalisa if she was going to be angry if someone called her fat and to that she responded by saying no.

Nedu then asked Monalisa why she was then angry when Teni who used to be on the big side, lost weight and explained that it was for health reasons.

Monalisa then replied that she was angry because Teni made it seem like people who were fat were unhealthy and were going to die soon.

She said:

“I was angry because she made a video saying all sorts of things ‘oh now I’m beautiful, I don’t want to die’ are you saying fat people are going to die tomorrow?”

Not stopping there, Monalisa Stephen added that people have been known to tag her on posts about celebs losing weight and Teni’s post set her up for dragging.

In her words:

“When Aunty Eniola Badmus lost weight, people were actually tagging me to her weight loss pictures. They do it all the time, Teni knows, so why will she make that video when she knows they are going to take me up for dragging? And immediately she posted it, people started tagging me. So don’t put me up for drags, I don’t care if you lose weight.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Monalisa Stephen explained why she blasted Teni for opening up about her weight loss

The video of Monalisa Stephen speaking on the Teni issue soon trended online and it raised interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

meenahofbeautypro:

“A quick question: does teni know you?????”

quiscious_piece:

“na guilty conscience they do u.”

shallybenson:

“Don’t put me up for drags”… It may seem as though she’s Teni’s Twin cos I don’t get the link.”

auntymogbomoya:

“What is she saying??? Teni tagged you? Loosing weight is a thing of choice, no one is forcing you! Do you even know how many people will be motivated with teni’s weight loss?”

reshapeme_nig:

“I'm not understanding. Is Teni your best friend or sister??? Hian! Please, if you want to lose weight for the betterment of your health with no stress, I'm a dm away.”

adaugo_efuru:

“Did Teni tell those people to tag you? So because they will drag you she should not speak her truth? Nawa.”

dobisparkles:

“What in the insecurity is going on here.”

molurlahsmakeover:

“Who are you please? “Put YOU up for drags” tani daddy e ni dispensation yii?? ‍♀️”

Teni reacts after Monalisa Stephen blasted her online

Teni couldn't have made Nigerians happier as she found time to reply actress Monalisa Stephen's call out on social media.

Stephen had a problem with the fact that Teni disclosed that staying alive is the reason she chose to go on a weight loss journey.

The actress tagged the singer fat phobic and ungrateful after the fat community supported her craft.

Source: Legit.ng