Actress Ruby Ojiakor has left her fans and followers feeling concerned after sharing a disturbing video on Instagram

The video captured the moment colleague, Sarraphina Amaechi, accosted her in the middle of the road and proceeded to smash the windscreen of her fan

Ojiakor returned with a different video showing the moment a good Samaritan helped to access the situation

Colleagues, Junior Pope, and Benson Okonkwo among others were seen in the comment section asking the actress if it was a prank or a true misunderstanding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor recently took to Instagram with a disturbing video that has left many flooding her comment section with mixed reactions.

Ojiakor and some friends were inside her car filming another vehicle belonging to colleague, Sarraphina Amaechi, who was approaching them in the same lane.

Ruby Ojiakor and Sarraphina Amaechi. Photo: @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

However, things took a turn after Amaechi parked her car, alighted and approached Ojiakor angrily while shouting a storm.

The actress queried her colleague and wondered if she was attempting to harm her by playing on the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While Ojiakor tried to calm the actress, Amaechi stormed off and returned with a baton retrieved from her vehicle. She proceeded to smash the actress’ windscreen while noting that she doesn’t appreciate expensive jokes.

A crowd quickly gathered as other commuters stopped to access the situation and see what was going on with the actresses.

Watch video below:

Ojiakor returned with a different clip showing the moment a man tried to help her assess the level of the damage wrought on her car.

Watch below:

Fans, colleagues react

Colleagues like Jnr Pope and Benson Okonkwo alongside fans were seen in the comment section confused about what happened.

Some suggested that it was a prank between the actresses as Ojiakor is expecting a new car while others expressed their genuine concerns.

Read comments sighted below:

jnrpope said:

"Show us the new car jooor ; leave this una prank."

bensonokonkwo said:

"Is it not a joke Make I call you now."

ositaoluchukwu said:

"Na the new whip me I wan celebrate."

claris_genuine said:

"If as a joke or prank it’s not acceptable…. Even if you are expecting a new car can’t this one be sold & the money used for something good or better still send the car to your mom in the village…. Cus what’s this?"

official_modestann said:

"Ppl saying congratulations on your new car, even if @ruby_ojiakor is expecting a new car, I know she won’t do this kind of thing to her old car bc she will think of giving it out to her mom or even sell it out. This is not a prank and what sarraphina did is too bad."

amakasplendy said:

"Is this a movie or real my lovely lady if this is a true that means that girl have bad grudge about u."

Actress Ruby Ojiakor gifts mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor fulfilled her lifelong promise to her mum to build her a mansion.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared snaps where she presented her mum with a new house for the New Year.

According to Ruby, her mum had been catering for them after their dad’s death 20 years ago and even though people taunted her, she was able to build her a house.

Source: Legit.ng