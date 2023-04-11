Nigerian global star Davido was sighted on the streets of Lagos without his security men close by

The Stand Strong crooner rode freely and excitedly in a luxury automobile, a Lamborghini

The video of Davido driving alone in his expensive car with no security sparked reactions among netizens as to his safety

Nigerian superstar Davido sparked some heated concerns among netizens as he was recently spotted on the streets of Lagos without his security.

The video circulating the net showed the singer driving down casually in his Lamborghini as he stopped to address the person videoing him.

Davido drove on the streets of Lagos without security in sight. Credit: @naijaeverything, @davido

Source: Instagram

The 30BG crooner was seen in an elated state as he cruised around in his luxury car.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

okoye6604:

"Dem no fit touch am."

future_bwoy_blog:

"Baba dey promote his album sa no use it do free riding."

naijaeverything:

"Omoh!! Why’s Davido driving around in his Lamborghini without security!!"

wilkiam:

"E no carry secrutiy."

blizkelvin224:

"E say e go slap you oh na wa."

blanc0x_:

"Na u reason am say he no carry security… if anything mistakenly happen to am 20 men shall fall that day."

ebscutz_____:

"001 E choke ."

lilith_gold1994:

"U Dey wait for obo driving o dabi pe o Fe KU."

afeez4381:

"See that cold emoji e resemble odogwu teeth."

Davido allegedly splurges millions on Lamborghini

Nigerian singer Davido sparked reactions on social media with what happened to be his first purchase after his return.

An auto dealer shared a photo of a Lamborghini Aventador worth millions of naira with customised 'e choke' number plate.

Fans of Davido rejoiced on Instagram about his usual 'doings' while other people used the opportunity to drag Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng