Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions on social media with what happens to be his first purchase after his return

An auto dealer shared a photo of a Lamborghini Aventador worth millions of naira with customised 'e choke' number plate

Fans of Davido rejoiced on Instagram about his usual 'doings' while other people used the opportunity to drag Wizkid

Twenty-four hours after he finally returned to social media, Davido might have just splurged millions on a Lamborghini Aventador.

On Instagram, a car dealer, Edikanexotics, shared a photo of the expensive ride with Davido's popular slang 'e choke' on the number plate.

Davido reportedly buys new Lamborghini Photo credit: @davido/@edikanexotics

Source: Instagram

This comes after the Fem crooner announced on social media that his new album, Timeless, will drop on March 31.

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

michaeltalker_:

"Wizkid Dey play since "

starlion_esr:

"Daddy is back home, keep ur car"

toluwani_231:

"Wizkid pressure "

th3.1nsid3r:

"Buying cars is the only thing he can be better than wizkid with

dablue__dmw:

"This one don buy all Wizkid lambo"

__withthat:

"Normally we know 001 for funds."

rowland_richlife:

"That’s why he’s 001."

fatteemaa.a:

"Their daddy is back "

tech_officials:

"Oya make everybody make way 001 na position. ❤️"

starlion_esr:

"Daddy is back home keep ur car"

iam_sonstar:

"This guy don come again "

_adurababy:

"Okay pressure ti wa bayiiiii"

olamsj.a.y:

"I don know you fit dey hear 500 milli like that OBO to the world seh "

_____bigbird:

"Wizkid body go cold now if he sure for am make him buy any car now."

borokini_omoola:

"Echoke if you know you know."

_onlydaniee_:

"The real spender don come online "

Pastor Tobi shares snippet of singer's new album

Nigerian singer Davido after months away from social media, finally returned.

Come March 31, 2023, fans of the singer, home and abroad will enjoy songs off his new album Timeless.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, one of Davido's numerous friends, Pastor Tobi, congratulated the singer on the new album.

The cleric shared a video of him and the singer vibing to the snippet of one of the songs on the Timeless album.

Source: Legit.ng