Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s youngest son now has an official Instagram page opened for him

The news of his new page was posted on his brother, Zion’s Instagram profile and netizens expressed their excitement

Just an hour after the news of Baby Balogun’s page was posted online, it garnered over 3000 followers

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s youngest son, now has an Instagram page opened for him with the username @Baby_Balogun.

On March 9, 2023, the news of Wizkid’s youngest child’s official Instagram page was posted on his brother, Zion’s profile.

On Zion’s Instagram page, adorable photos of Wizkid’s youngest child were posted with the username of his new page.

Fans show love to Wizkid's youngest son's new IG page.

Source: Instagram

The caption on Zion’s post read:

“Only my lil brother saying Hi ❤️ @baby_balogun.”

See the post below:

Fans bombard Wizkid’s youngest son’s new Instagram page

Shortly after the news of Wizkid’s youngest son’s new page was posted on Zion’s profile, a number of netizens stormed the baby’s page and followed him.

Despite the page only being launched for about an hour with just one photo, it had garnered over 3000 followers at the time of this report.

See a screenshot below:

Wizkid's youngest son's new Instagram page bags over 3k followers in one hour.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to news of Wizkid’s youngest son’s Instagram page

Read what some netizens had to say about the news of Baby Balogun’s Instagram page below:

__danielregha:

“How will you be exposing a child to social media so early?? Sha all these one no really concern me I just want to meet Wizkid.”

morre1x:

“Wow fine like his daddy.”

ajebukolanancy:

“Machala Junior ❤️❤️.”

kvngwurld_:

“What’s his name please .”

whizbryth_ayoo:

“Our beloved son ❤️❤️❤️.”

gi__wa001:

“Omo wizzy.”

azama_dior:

“Make una open ig for wizkid dog we go follow ❤️ here we are .”

_darkmelaninnn:

“What’s his real name please? So cute ”

fabulousjoksy:

“This baby and Ayo jnr took wizkid face too much wizkid lookalike.”

diego_para_:

“Latest balogun ❤️”

