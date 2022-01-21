Davido Excited As Lamborghini Aventador That Cost Him N310 Million Is Headed for Lagos, Spotted in Container
- Weeks after sharing news of the purchase of a Lamborghini Aventador, Davido returned to his Instastory channel with an update for fans
- The 30 BG musician excitedly announced that the car which cost him over N300 million is now headed for Lagos
- He shared a picture of the ride in a container and fans congratulated the music star with some of them saying he is tensioning colleagues in the industry
Singer Davido has shared yet another exciting update with his fans and followers in the online community.
Weeks after treating himself to a nice Christmas gift of a brand new Lamborghini Aventador, the 30 BG singer disclosed that the car is now headed for Lagos.
Davido took to his Instastory channel with pictures and videos showing the expensive automobile in a container at the shipping company.
Tell Olympics my son is coming: Davido brags as he practices track and field skills with Ifeanyi in mansion
A portion of the video shared also showed several works at the loading deck as they tried to transport the beast which cost the singer over N300 million of his hard-earned money.
Check out a photo and video below:
Reactions
Fans of the singer hailed him and hilariously pointed out how he is tensioning his colleagues in the entertainment industry.
Read some of their comments below:
prince.jumia said:
"Wow welcome to naija congrats boss more love ."
musa_salahudeen said:
"OBO ti gbe won sare❤️."
ismagrin_oosha said:
"Chai baba don tension everywhere."
opanation07 said:
"Their papa no get money we all know sey nah gbanko dem dey use @davido king forever."
scottishbright1 wrote:
"New bby in the house ."
Davido practices track and field skills with son Ifeanyi in his mansion
Singer Davido loves to spend quality time with his three kids and he showed off his track skills with his only son, Ifeanyi.
Videos like this hardly go online: MC Edo Pikin takes ram to church, shares thanksgiving moments with family
Legit.ng reported that the singer shared a video of himself introducing and showering accolades on his son as he tried to keep him still.
On release, Ifeanyi ran forward and even though Davido outran his son, he proudly announced that the boy will win medals in future.
In his words:
Tell the Olympics my Son coming ! ♂️ future MEDALIST 4 sure ❤️ IFY aka HAPPY FEET."
Source: Legit.ng