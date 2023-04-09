Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo appears to have cut ties with her best friend and daughter’s godmother, Anita Joseph

Ogbodo took to Instagram with screenshots showing a list of blocked accounts on her Instagram page and Anita’s account was spotted

This comes after the two had contrasting views regarding a trending false accusation story and netizens had mixed reactions to Ogbodo’s action

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It appears yet another Nollywood relationship has hit the rocks and this time around besties, Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph, are at the centre of it all.

Just recently, Ogbodo took to her Instagram page with a post showing screenshots of all the accounts she has blocked.

Uche Ogbodo blocks Anita Joseph on IG. Photo: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

However, many were stunned to find out that her best friend and daughter’s godmother, Anita, was among those who had been restricted from accessing her page.

Ogbodo went on to explain in her caption that she has zero patience for rubbish and wouldn’t hesitate to block those who support negative comments aimed at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ogbodo’s move comes days after her bestie joined other industry colleagues to rebuke her for supporting a false molestation accuser.

See her post below:

Social media users react

t4telma_ said:

"Uche the matter isn’t about you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How you made it your case nd clout is really concerning."

merita_baby said:

"Anita went too far Sha, acting immature like a toddler. Hailing nasty Blac is enough reason to block her, so I won't judge you for that."

love_valentinez said:

"@ucheogbodo as you have blocked her now, is she dead? you were paying her salary? Abi feeding her?? Please just take a seat and relax small."

adamazi_prisca said:

"Just say you have been looking for an excuse to block Anita because what exactly did she sav wrong? Can't friends disagree over an issue and still be friends? Must she support your point just because of "Friendship"??? The truth is that YOU WERE NEVER FRIENDS WITH ANITA!"

fitmak_official said:

"I don’t care if you block me or not. But I must say that this is absolutely no way to handle this as friends. Your opinion mustn’t have to align with that of your friends. if not childishness, why would you want to destroy your friendship of so many years because of this matter Uche?"

Uche Ogbodo bursts into tears as dad prays for her during traditional wedding

During her traditional wedding, Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo got blessings from her father, which turned into an emotional moment for her.

As the actress' father showered her with prayers in the Igbo language, she fought hard to control her emotions and eventually burst into tears.

Her husband, who was kneeling by her side for blessings from her father, tried to console her as he draped an arm around her shoulders.

Source: Legit.ng