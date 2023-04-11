Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Angel has joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities who have splurged millions on a car

Popular blogger Tosin Silverdam shared a post showing off Angel's car and also highlighting how she moves in silence

Netizens have commended the reality star for working hard and keeping her eyes on the goal

Big Brother Naija star Angel has made quite a number of netizens proud with the recent addition to her garage.

A post on blogger Tosin Silverdam's page, revealed that even though she didn't make noise about it, Angel splurged a huge chunk of money on a G-Wagon.

Angel joins G-Wagon club Photo credit: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The post showed that the reality star went the extra length to make a customised number plate for the new whip.

Angel was also seen posing by her huge black car in the video.

See the post below:

Reactions to Angel's car

letstalkangelandphyna:

"Angel Smith doing big things on the low."

prettyogedee:

"Low key and getting it…..that’s the type I love"

bambiknow:

"Yall know she's a Puma ambassador and her management is davido management...( so no side eye here)"

vitaminkitchenng:

"Love her! She moves and wins silently ! She’s smart… no need for public validation!"

hardunnimie:

"I have bn waiting for u to post it since i saw it on her ig story bcos i know u love Angel"

shes_90sbabyyy:

"Yes she’s such an hustler and she deserves it and more❤️"

obinnavictor_u:

"When Whitemoney said she's the smartest in their set he wasn't capping."

wendy_bentley_creamy:

"Where una dey see money congratulation to her "

real.woman222:

"Girl took it step by step aunt no rushing "

