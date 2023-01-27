Singer Peter Okoye has stirred sweet reactions from social media users after sharing a time-out video with his daughter, Aliona

The doting dad disclosed that they spent Friday afternoon together and a video shared captured them having fun by the poolside

Aliona joined her dad to swim and play snooker and netizens who reacted couldn’t help but gush over the two

Singer Peter Okoye of Psquare aka Mr P recently took to social media with a video showing how he bonds with his daughter.

The One More Night hitmaker disclosed that they decided to spend Friday afternoon together and enjoy some activities.

Mr P, daughter chill in their private pool. Photo: @peterpsquare

A video shared captured the singer’s daughter, Aliona, in her swimsuit as she joined him in the swimming pool area of their home.

The two got busy with a game of snooker before they proceeded to have a good time inside the swimming pool.

Aliona showed off her swimming skills to her dad who was there to offer some more guidance and play with her.

Check out the cute clip below:

Social media users react

mc_ichie said:

"Boss.. As 2 of una no Sabi play.. Who go come be the winner.. Chai ."

official_alawusa said:

"I will never be poor in my life ❤️."

hameedahadayi said:

"This is sooo beautiful to watch. Father and daughter bond is one of the most special bonds on earth❤️."

_browneve08 said:

"Abeg ooo. Why do I suddenly have phobia for the sight of a Child near a swimming pool, wallahi. Cute though ."

markotabor said:

"See me smiling here effortlessly... you earned it brother, this is so inspiring!!! Respect."

official.gerald.o said:

"Life is meant to be enjoyed forget say our leaders dey make am hard for us."

