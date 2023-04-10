Obi Cubana and his family had an amazing Easter celebration as they feasted in their luxurious mansion

The billionaire businessman's wife shared a video showing off their huge dining table covered with different dishes

While some netizens gushed over the beautiful family, others pointed out a not so pleasant moment in the video

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and his family had an amazing Easter celebration, and his wife shared one of their moments.

In the video on her page, the mum of four was seen with the rest of her family at their huge dining table covered with different kinds of food.

Obi Cubana celebrates Easter in style Photo credit: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

While Cubana ate, his wife dished her food, and their boys reached across the table to pick their choice.

While this was going on, the entire family exchanged light banter as the camera moved from angle to angle.

The caption of the post read:

Hallelujah! Christ is RISEN! He died that we might have life in abundance❤️Happy Resurrection Sunday Fam ❤️❤️❤️ Join us as we celebrate Easter❤️From my family to yours. "@thesheamerica dem don catch you peeping from the kitchen "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's feast

brightonyinye:

"This is how it should be one man one wife God continue to bless your home in Jesus name Amen ❤️"

adamazi_singles_connect:

"The talking Nne was too much on dining table plus the person standing people might see it wrongly plz delete this video everyone noticed ur husband was on the kids with so much talking but is up to u nne. Happy Easter "

aunty_mi2':

"Happy Easter ndi oma! Who is standing by the door, please invite her to the table."

kc.743:

"Hope d lady standing behind. Guess d house chef or maid had same lunch n Easter food."

kudykollections2010:

"That maid standing back there is also human."

jerryluck_:

"Happy Easter my beautiful family.❤️ God’s loving people ❤️❤️❤️"

