Nigerian singer Portable recently took his family to see billionaire businessman Obi Cubana

The singer is an ambassador for Cubana's Odogwu bitters, and he decided to pay a visit to the headquarters according to the businessman

Obi Cubana shared adorable photos of moments spent with Portable's son as his parents hung around to take photos

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana recently had singer Portable with his wife Bewaji and their son at his office.

Sharing photos from the visit on his page, the businessman announced that the entire Zazu team pulled up at his Odogwu bitters headquarters to see him.

Nigerian singer Portable visits Obi Cubana Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The reason for the visit isn't farfetched, as Portable is a brand ambassador for Cubana's Odogwu bitters.

Obi Cubana spent time with the singer's little son, who made himself at home and played on the table he was placed.

In another photo, Obi Cubana was seen trying to hand the boy a bundle of money.

"Dr Zeh!! Odogwu Bitters Ambassador @portablebaeby Zazzuu & Zazzuu jnr came visiting today @odogwu_bitters Headquarters!!2023 is Odogwu Bitters year!! "

See the post below:

Reactions to Obi Cubana's post

