Popular Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja, has clocked a new age to the joy of her many fans on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page on April 6, 2023, the movie star shared a series of new photos of herself as she announced her big day

Shortly after Sharon’s birthday post, a number of fans, well-wishers and fellow celebrities stormed her comment section to wish her well

Talented Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja, turned a new age on April 6, 2023. The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the news of the special occasion.

Sharon posted a series of photos of herself rocking a short fur-like jacket as she posed for the camera.

Fans celebrate actress Sharon Ooja's birthday. Photos: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she also took to the caption of her photos to speak on how blessed she is and to also show appreciation to God.

Sharon wrote:

“Happy birthday to me

I am love. I am light. I am salt

Im extremely blessed and protected

I’m so grateful for God’s Hands that are on me,it’s so evident ❤️cheers to a new year of greatness and new heights and stability.”

See her post below:

Nigerian fans and celebrities celebrate Sharon Ooja on her big day

Shortly after the actress shared the news of her birthday online, many of her fans and colleagues showed her love. Read some of their comments below:

bimboademoye:

“One of my favorite humans. Purest of hearts . Urrghhhhh. I love you my Shababy .. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Temiotedola:

“Happy Birthday Beautiful ! ️”

iambisola:

“Happy birthday to the absolute love of my life .”

official_mercyeke:

“Happy birthday pumpkin many more years”

enioluwaofficial:

“To the ever beautiful, ever gorgeous, ever stunning Sharon Ooja. Happy birthday Queen! Love You and May this new year the best one so far. Do Shakara!✨❤️.”

moabudu:

“Happy birthday to our dearest super star ⭐️. We love you darling. ❤️❤️❤️. God bless you abundantly .”

k8henshaw:

“Happy birthday beautiful God watch over you and all you lay your hands to do. I celebrate you..”

lindaosifo:

“Happy Birthday beautifullll. endless blessings I wish you. ”

