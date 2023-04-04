Nollywood stars Gbentro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro co-parent well, and Nigerians can't help but commend them

In a video on Ajibade's page made by Osas, their daughter reunited with him in a beautiful way

The actress laughed excitedly as her daughter turned around and squealed out of delight on seeing her father

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade's daughter Azariah squealed with delight on realising he had already snuck up behind her at the airport.

His ex-wife Osas Ighodaro tried to tease Azariah, who turned at that moment and ran with joy while screaming into her father's arms.

Osas Ighodaro's daughter reunites with father in cute video Photo credit: @osasighodaro/@gbenroajibade

Father and daughter held each other's faces as they hugged, creating a beautiful scene at the airport.

As the cute drama unfolded, Osas laughed with joy, seeing how happy her daughter was with the surprise.

Ajibade captioned the post:

"I don’t pick your calls or you don’t see me outside?????My madam is here!!!!!❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the cute video

froshyqueen:

"Really a daddy’s girl she’s osas photocopy."

ufuomamcdermott:

"So heartwarming."

stannze:

"Nothing beats the joy."

ashinzeng1:

"Please we are begging you both should come back together. You both make a great couple. Wahala no Dey finish make una let go."

abimbolamoyeg:

"See smiling like mumu answering questions like I am the dad."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Too cute for words."

fortunenonye:

"Watched over a 10times."

emmanyra:

"You guys are doing great. Baby girl is so grown ❤️"

omaalanza:

"So what in devil's name on this earth was that irreconcilable difference that swept this sweet people apart, see love, see joy, see happiness..na wa oooooo."

bukkyray:

"Daddy of the Year."

rannzy:

"Thank you to you both @officialosas and Gbenro for putting our little Angel FIRST regardless, way to go!!"

anthonymonjaro:

"She is growing so fast… waaaow. Beautiful kid."

moabudu:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Osas Ighodaro shows off body as she swims in Singapore

Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro chose a completely different approach to motivate Nigerians to vote at the polls.

The actress, who enjoyed a great time in Singapore, shared photos that got fans and colleagues gushing over her.

Osas rocked a lemon two-piece swimwear set that generously showed off her curves and well-toned body.

