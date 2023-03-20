Nollywood's Funke Akindele might have lost at the governorship election, but she still has the love of her kids

The actress on March 19 shared a video of how her boys celebrated her on Mother's Day

Funke's boys made her beautiful cards affirming she's the best mum in the world and wished her happy Mother's Day in their cute accents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The governorship election has come and gone, and Funke Akindele is back to her old self.

On Mother's Day, the actress' twin boys comforted her with beautiful cards affirming she's the planet's best mum after losing the Lagos governorship election.

Funke Akindele's kids celebrate her on Mother's Day Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the video on her Instagram story channel, the actress showed off her sons, Zack and Zion, who covered their faces with the cards they made for her.

The twins also wished her happy Mother's Day in their cute 'oyinbo' accent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An emotional Funke thanked her children as she reiterated her love for them.

See photos from the video below:

Funje Akindel's twins celebrate her on Mother's Day Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Actress Motilola Akinlami praises Funke Akindele despite election loss

To the surprise of netizens, Funke's colleagues in the movie industry did not rally around to support her dream of becoming the deputy governor of Lagos state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerians hit the poll on March 18 for the governorship election, and in Lagos, Akindele lost even before the final results were announced.

Despite the huge loss, the actress-turned-politician's colleague, Motilola Akinlami, celebrated her courage and audacity.

Funke Akindele’s twins dance with sister’s kids as they join challenge

Funke Akindele has been very secretive with the identity of her twin sons, and quite a number of times, their covered faces have made it to social media.

In a fun dance challenge video with their cousins and their mum, the actress' boys had their backs turned to the camera.

While their cousins danced and showed off their skills, the Bello boys in their matching outfits, used every part of their bodies except their faces to participate.

The kids and Funke's sister danced to the trending challenge tune, Spyro's Who's Your Guy.

Source: Legit.ng