Funke Akindele has finally dropped an official statement addressing her loss at the Lagos state governorship election

The actress-turned-politician affirmed that she and her partner Jandor fought a good fight even though they did not win

The filmmaker also urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the system and to continue to speak up

Nollywood's Funke Akindele and every opposition party lost to the All Progressives Congress candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Hours after the declaration of the winner, the actress took to her page with an official statement expressing gratitude to her supporters.

Funke Akindele lost the Lagos state election. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele noted that it was an insightful experience for her as she learned and unlearned new things.

She added that she does not regret taking the huge step of running for office, and she put up a good fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress wrote:

"It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office. I therefore want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me. I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed as a matter of fact. I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy towards the system, however, if we do not speak, we would never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up."

See the post below:

Reactions to Funke's post

mo_bimpe:

"Lots of love mama."

monalisa.stephen:

"You’re my Hero. I am super proud of you. Thank you and Well Done❤️❤️❤️"

patienceozokwo:

"I am proud of you. Well done."

enioluwaofficial:

"Welldone Queen. You inspire us all. Here’s to even greater heights!❤️"

_cici_nita:

"Even celebrities that didn’t campaign for you will drop fake love emoji this life"

ms.olayemi:

"Your courage is super admirable! For a woman whose partner left, lost her mum…. Funke, o strong! ❤️Wishing you a lifetime full of joy @funkejenifaakindele"

odis_glamor:

"You left your footprints and it’s only higher from here!!!A queen,indeed and in truth "

Funke Akindele's twins celebrate her on Mother's Day

The governorship election has come and gone, and Funke Akindele has gone back to her old self.

On Mother's Day, the actress' twin boys comforted her with beautiful cards affirming she's the planet's best mum after losing the Lagos governorship election.

In the video on her Instagram story channel, the actress showed off her sons, Zack and Zion, who covered their faces with the cards they made for her.

Source: Legit.ng