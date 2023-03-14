Nigerian music queen Tiwa Savage has continued to remain relevant in the country's music industry for more than a decade

Tiwa Savage, who was signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label in 2012, has continued to attract the attention of many young male celebrities

Some have gone on to shoot their shots at the music star, who clocked 43 in 2023, directly or indirectly

Aside from her musical prowess, Tiwa Savage is known for her astonishing beauty, which has repeatedly left many of her fans and followers gushing.

Many of her colleagues are not left out, as a number of young male celebrities in the music industry have gone public to express their love for the mother of one.

Omah Lay and others have expressed their love for Tiwa Savage. Credit: @omah_lay @youngjohn @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

See some of the male celebrities below:

1. Omah Lay

In January 2023, Soso crooner Omah Lay caused a buzz online after changing his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

Omah Lay took it a step further during the 2023 Valentine's day celebration in February after Tiwa Savage showed off the bouquet of roses she received from the singer.

Tiwa shared a video of the flowers on her Insta-story while tagging the younger male singer with an emoji face expressing shock and excitement.

2. Young Jonn

Shortly after Omah Lay's action, ace music producer and singer Young John ‘The Wicked Producer’ publicly expressed his love for Tiwa Savage.

In a post via his Instastory, the Xtra Cool crooner put up a cute picture of Tiwa Savage as he gushed about her.

He further hinted at some things he would do if only Tiwa Savage would give him the go-ahead.

3. Spyro

Upon forming a bond with Tiwa Savage after she featured on his hit song 'Who Is Your Guy,' Spyro took to his Instagram story to reveal how he often communicates with her on the phone.

He added that he was thinking of stopping because the more he calls, the harder he falls for her.

4. Joeboy

In 2020, Joeboy made headlines over his response during an interactive session with his fans.

One of Joeboy's fans, identified as @DboySax, took to the comment section to quiz him about his female celebrity crush.

Joeboy, in his response, wrote: 'Tiwa Savage.'

