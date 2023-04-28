Top Nigerian singer Davido has once again shown the great love he has for his family on his cousin, Tunegee’s birthday

Tunegee clocked the milestone age of 30 on April 28, 2023, and Davido spent $35,000 (N16.1 million) to celebrate him

Not stopping there, the music star also gifted his cousin a brand new Rolex wristwatch to mark the special occasion

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again left fans in awe over his generosity on his cousin, Tunegee’s birthday.

Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke clocked 30 on April 28, 2023, and Davido made sure to show him great love.

The music star was in Dubai when he spent $35,000 (N16.1 million) during an outing just to celebrate his cousin’s big day.

Fans react as Davido gifts cousin Tunegee a Rolex wristwatch on his 30th birthday.

Source: Instagram

In typical Davido fashion, the DMW boss posted a receipt showing how much he had spent on his Instagram stories.

Not stopping there, the Timeless crooner also bought his cousin a brand new Rolex wristwatch as he clocked the milestone age of 30.

Davido posted a photo of the wristwatch still in its box and accompanied it with a caption where he spoke of his love for his cousin.

See the posts below:

Fans gush over Davido’s generosity on his cousin Tunegee’s 30th birthday

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido’s gift to his cousin on his 30th birthday below:

_thaugly_girls_gram:

“Ways to become davido 's cousin.”

Precious_ibini:

“My cousin's birthday loading # I will spend more than this but in my dream.”

Blackbonnie4:

“I will never be poor in my life. See doings oluwa”

matansarkinkano:

“These unnecessary show offs will put you in another problem! I thought you've learnt? Try and keep some things private! Bigman don't cap they move in silence! Try get some sense haba.”

queenfa2ra:

“God when”

Towela_mn:

“His cousin deserves it. Quiet and minds his business.”

aniekemeudoinyang:

“The money long, him money nor fit finish!! God abeg. money is good”

anita_ _chi:

“E go better for us too.”

Source: Legit.ng