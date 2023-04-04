Popular Nigerian music mogul and actor, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz has clocked a new age to the joy of fans

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, took to social media to celebrate his birthday in style.

The socialite turned the new age on April 4, 2023, and he shared the good news with his fans on his Instagram page.

JJC, who is actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, likened his life to a TV series and added that with each episode, he learns who God wants him to be.

Fans react as JJC Skillz celebrates birthday in style. Photos: @jjcskillz

He wrote:

“O Allah I feel like my life is like a Tv series and with every episode I learn and grow towards what you want me to be. ”

Not stopping there, JJC went ahead to thank God for the new year added to his age and praued that he will continue to be favoured.

The rest of his caption reads:

“I’m thankful for another year, bless me now on this day and in the future. Ya Allah I pray that my plans, decisions, and actions are guided by you. I pray that my mind & body are vibrant, healthy and full of love. I pray for halal wealth and guidance in ways that will please you. Happy birthday to me.”

See his post below:

Fans celebrate with JJC Skillz on his birthday

A number of the music mogul’s fans took to his comment section to celebrate his big day with him. Read some of their reactions below:

Jideawobona:

“Happy birthday Alhaji , God bless your new age .”

nikkilaoye:

“Haappy birthday bro @jjcskillz God bless you more as you add a new year today amen ❤️ .”

Babygurl4real:

“Happy birthday to my birthday mate may Allah in his mercy answer all our prayers as we began a new year of our life Insha Allah, enjoy your day.”

yetunde42002:

“May Almighty Allah bless your new age with grace and mercy.”

fattykotti:

“Happy birthday baba ibeji, may Allah's grace ne sufficient for you.mhr.”

mohammedalfah70:

“Ya salam. I'm impressed with your words, May Allah grant it for you.”

