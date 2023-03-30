Many are still in shock following the tragic news of the death of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s son with his first wife, May

A number of Nigerian celebrities took to social media to react to the sad news of the young boy's demise

Destiny Etiko, Eedris Abdulkareem, Lanre Makun and more stars joined the couple to mourn their great loss

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, have been shown an outpouring of love on social media after the death of their first son, Kambi.

According to reports, the 16-year-old boy became unconscious in school while playing football with his peers on the field.

The tragic news was met with dismay on social media from a number of the couple’s celebrity colleagues.

Celebrities mourned with May and Yul Edochie over their son's death. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Some of them took to their respective Instagram pages to react to Kambi’s death and console May and Yul Edochie.

Destiny Etiko prays for May and Yul Edochie

Actress Destiny Etiko noted that the news was so disheartening. She also went ahead to pray for God to be with their family during this time.

She wrote:

“This is so disheartening GOD. May God be with your family at this critical moment Amen ”

See her post below:

Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to death of May and Yul Edochie's son

Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, also mourned the young boy’s death online. He wrote:

“My brother Yul, may the lord give you the strength to overcome this painful loss, pls accept my condolences may the lord rest his soul AMEN.”

See below:

See more posts from celebrities consoling May and Yul Edochie below:

Nigerians react as celebrities mourn death of May and Yul Edochie’s son

just_omacindy:

“Polygamy God forbid! See how tragedy has just become a thing in this once happy home. God forbid polygamy.”

chantelarnold:

“You guys supporting Judy Austin, una do well oooo.”

vickiesneh:

“I really feel for May...someone that just lost her husband and now her first child,may God console her oo.”

official_mercyobasi:

“This is painful.”

infusion_lounge:

“What a dreadful news. May God comfort Yul and May his wife. SMH ‍♀️”

jecintaonyinyechi:

“In as much as I know death is inevitable but omg nothing good comes from polygamy rest well champion.”

tasha.naddy:

“God strengthen that woman she is been through alot already ❤️.”

Nigerians bombard Judy Austin's page after death of May and Yul Edochie's son

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after the tragic news of the death of May and Yul Edochie's first son became public knowledge, several netizens stormed the Instagram page of Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy was spared no words as many social media users accused her of being behind the death of May’s first son.

However, a few netizens noted that she might be innocent.

Source: Legit.ng