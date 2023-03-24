“Excited to Share It With You in Person”: Davido Announces Special Live Event, Appreciates Fans Over New Album
- Davido has taken out time to thank his supportive fans who have shown him nothing but love since he announced his new album, Timeless
- The singer, in a new post, announced that he would be hosting special live events in London, New York, and Lagos to create memories with his fans
- As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer trooped to the comment section with excitement
Nigerian singer Davido's return to social media will bring new music, and fans are anticipating his album Timeless on March 31.
Ahead of the album release, the singer, in a post, appreciated his fans for the outpour of love since he made the announcement.
To make the album experience even better, Davido pleasantly surprised fans by announcing that he would be hosting a special live performance in Lagos, New York, and London.
He wrote:
"The support for TIMELESS over the last few days has been incredible! Thank you for the love. I'm so excited to bring this album to life and share it with you in person. LONDON, NEW YORK CITY, LAGOS join me for ‘A Timeless Night' , a special live event, where we'll make memories that will last forever!"
See the post below:
Reactions to Davido's post
tontolet:
"Love you and wishing you all the best."
mufasatundeednut:
"Omoooooo Ticket master don freeze Oo! Ah ah… OBO. See as people rush go the website. Jesus!"
zlatan_ibile:
"Outside."
thedorathybachor:
" Lagos we’re outside."
ceolumineeofficial:
"O.B.O. NO LONG CAP."
medlinboss's profile picture:
"I am officially outside for this."
mcgarab:
"Welcome Back OBO."
2nitdontee:
"Only One OBO ,,,,,The Timeless ❤️❤️"
Blaqbonez allegedly drags Davido for picking March 31 for his album
Nigerian singer Blaqbonez was thrown into a dilemma following Davido's return to social media.
The DMW boss had announced that he would drop his album Timeless on March 31, and Blaqbonez expressed his displeasure.
In their chat sighted online, Davido assured his colleague that he would not be affected because they both have their audiences.
Blaqbonez, in his reply, lamented that the last time he wanted to drop a song, Asake dropped his music the same day.
Source: Legit.ng