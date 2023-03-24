Davido has taken out time to thank his supportive fans who have shown him nothing but love since he announced his new album, Timeless

The singer, in a new post, announced that he would be hosting special live events in London, New York, and Lagos to create memories with his fans

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer trooped to the comment section with excitement

Nigerian singer Davido's return to social media will bring new music, and fans are anticipating his album Timeless on March 31.

Ahead of the album release, the singer, in a post, appreciated his fans for the outpour of love since he made the announcement.

Davido appreciates fans in new post Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

To make the album experience even better, Davido pleasantly surprised fans by announcing that he would be hosting a special live performance in Lagos, New York, and London.

He wrote:

"The support for TIMELESS over the last few days has been incredible! Thank you for the love. I'm so excited to bring this album to life and share it with you in person. LONDON, NEW YORK CITY, LAGOS join me for ‘A Timeless Night' , a special live event, where we'll make memories that will last forever!"

See the post below:

Reactions to Davido's post

tontolet:

"Love you and wishing you all the best."

mufasatundeednut:

"Omoooooo Ticket master don freeze Oo! Ah ah… OBO. See as people rush go the website. Jesus!"

zlatan_ibile:

"Outside."

thedorathybachor:

" Lagos we’re outside."

ceolumineeofficial:

"O.B.O. NO LONG CAP."

medlinboss's profile picture:

"I am officially outside for this."

mcgarab:

"Welcome Back OBO."

2nitdontee:

"Only One OBO ,,,,,The Timeless ❤️❤️"

