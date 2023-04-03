Popular Nigerian comedian and skitmaker, John Kennedy Kanu aka Bros Jay Kay, has passed on

The humour merchant reportedly died on Monday, April 3, 2023, after being involved in a fatal car accident

The news of his demise has drawn a series of sorrowful reactions on social media from his fans as they mourn him

The Nigerian social media space has been thrown into mourning over the death of popular comedian, Bros Jay Kay.

The skitmaker with real name, John Kennedy Kanu, met an unfortunate end on Monday, April 3, 2023, when he was involved in a car accident.

According to reports, Bros Jay Kay’s fatal car accident took place at Rumuodara East West road, in Port Harcourt area of Rivers State.

Fans mourn as popular comedian Bros Jay Kay dies in fatal car accident. Photos: Bro'sJaykay Comedy

Source: Facebook

The terrible news of his demise was spread on social media by fans and well wishers as they mourned the promising young comedian.

It was also gathered that Bros JayKay’s death came only a day after he had celebrated hitting 2 million followers on his Facebook page.

See a video of the crashed car he died in below:

Friends and well-wishers mourn Bros Jay Kay

More netizens mourn comedian Bros Jay Kay's death

Read what some social media users had to say about the comedian’s untimely death below:

magamudi:

“I ask again? Why are we here? What is life’s purpose? Why do we have to gather all these wealth at the expense of peace and rest? RIP.”

toddymoon:

“People hardly die of accidents in Europe honestly , because the roads are good and their is speed limit …. Since our govts have failed us don’t let us fail ourselves drive with caution ⚠️ it’s not village people 95 percent accident it’s simple carelessness and recklessness!!! RIP.”

riccoten:

“So sad . May God forgive his sins and grant his loved ones the strength at this trying period.”

Susy.licious1:

“This made me cry .”

laurelfabrics_and_collections:

“May we not be unfortunate seriously going out and coming in is underrated.”

thick_madame_lifestyle:

“This is so so sad . We rebuke the spirit of untimely death.”

favouraustin77:

“This one pain me.”

Teepsoulent:

“May Our Blessings not kill us.”

sylvesterr__miracle:

“If you go outside come back safely, that’s the biggest gift ever.”

Yul Edochie's brother Linc speaks on nephew's death

Nigerian actor Linc Edochie, an older brother to Yul, recently took to social media to share a video of how the family was coping as they continue to mourn his nephew Kambilichukwu.

Kambilichukwu, who is Yul and May’s first son and second child passed on two months after his 16th birthday.

While Yul and May have stayed away from social media, Linc, in a recent video he shared via his Instagram page, said Kambili’s sudden demise has been a traumatizing one for the family.

Source: Legit.ng