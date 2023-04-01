BBNaija star Liquorose turned 28 on March 31, and she was well-celebrated by her fans and colleagues

The dancer got N6m, a delivery bike, and other gifts from her fanbase, Liquolions, who showered her with love in a video

Liquorose struggled to keep her emotions in check as she noted that her loyal fans went too hard

The reality star was also seen in videos having a great time at a club with some of her colleagues

Fans of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liqorose spoiled her with thoughtful gifts on her birthday on March 31.

In a video sighted online, the dancer was seen with some of her female fans as they presented her with a huge dummy cheque for N6m.

Fans spoil Liquorose with gifts Photo credit: @realitytving

Source: Instagram

Liquorose was reluctant to open the cheque as she lamented about her fans, Liquoloions doing too much for her.

On opening the huge cheque and taking a sneak peek of the amount written on it, the BBN star struggled to keep her emotions in check.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her fans assured her that she deserved the gift, and one even begged her to help them manage what they brought.

Other gifts they showered the reality star included a delivery bike and a school outreach in her name.

Watch the video below:

Liquorose had a blast at the club, celebrating her birthday with friends. BBNaija stars who showed up to party with her included Saga, Boma, Groovy, Modella, Cross, and others.

Watch videos of the birthday party below:

Nigerians react to the videos

chinenye_nwa1:

"Unproblematic girl, na this girl deserve to win that bbja season 7. We Nigerians just use emotions to vote white money. Happy birthday liquor. I wish you more successful years "

lovyprimzy_official:

"This girl got the best Fanbase ever"

kings_coin_pro:

"So Maria and liquor are no longer friends ‍♀️ where have I been all this while ‍♀️"

igho_frances:

"This girl never still change."

_jaysongsicon:

"Na nyash abi belle Dey shake. Asking respectfully "

mhiz_uju:

"After the 12.5millionomo Liquor fans are the real MVPs"

BBNaija Liquorose stuns in black dress adorned with colourful stones on her birthday

Friday, March 31, marked the birthday of Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, and she came through in style.

The Big Brother Naija star has proven to be a true fashionista following her shot into the limelight.

For her special day, the multitalented reality TV star had a photoshoot that saw her rocking a black dress designed by Medline Couture.

Source: Legit.ng