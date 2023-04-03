Controversial media personality Mr Jollof is at it again and this time he comes for ace Nollywood actress Nancy Isime

Jollof's reaction to a post shared by Nigerian footballer Abba Bichi who described Nancy Isime as the most beautiful girl in the country has sparked reactions online

The show promoter reacted to Abba Bichi's post noting that Nancy Isime is not as beautiful as popularly claimed and hailed by netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial Nigerian media personality and show promoter, Freedom Atsepoyi better known as Mr Jollof has got people talking online with a comment he made about famous Nollywood actress Nancy Isime.

Jollof's comment that sparked the reactions online was a response to a post by footballer, Abba Bichi who described Isime as the most beautiful girl in Nigeria.

Comedian Mr Jollof slams Nancy Isime and notes that she's not as beautiful as many claims to be. Photos credit: @mr.jollof_/@nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Freedom slammed Abba's statement noting that even though he accepts that Nancy is a spec, he doesn't agree that she's as beautiful as claimed.

The controversial show promoter then went on to note that Nancy Isime won't make the list of the first one million most beautiful girls in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Mr Jollof's comment about Nancy Isime on Abba Bichi's post below:

See the reactions that Mr Jollof's comment about Nancy Isime stirred online

@iamyoung_drizzy:

"She no join 100 million sef."

@datspoonboy:

"She’s fine but person de were pass her. Like me."

@royal_3635:

"Yes she fine but She no Dey top 100 million only girls for this comment section alone omo who come be Nancy?"

@girlnamed_paris:

"I just tire o..u can love someone but don't undermine other people's beauty."

@maamie_pehbles:

"Even me sef fine pass Nancy. I just never get money, na the only difference be that."

@chidera_dioha:

"Fine girls dey nigeria diee…they aren’t even on the internet."

@wf_henny:

"Everyone Can Say That But Not Mr Jollof You Should At Least See Yourself First Nah!!! Not Among The 10Billion Men."

@tchiamakann:

"For the guy to say no girl in Nigeria fine reach Nancy.… He must be joking."

@ferrari_fat_boy_:

"I was expecting make e talk say she no fine pass him wife, make we go check."

@toboohgbaby:

"Beautiful girls full Lagos talk less of Naija."

Mr Jollof apologizes to fans and says his message to Wizkid came from a place of Love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, recalls reporting that Delta state comedian, Mr Jollof, had claimed that Wizkid was trying to capitalise on Davido's popularity with their upcoming music tour.

Well, after getting dragged by Wizkid's and his associates, it appears Mr Jollof is taking back his words.

In a recent statement released by the self-acclaimed social critic, Jollof explained that his comments about Wizkid came from a place of love.

Source: Legit.ng