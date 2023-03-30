Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her relationship with Paulo has once again caused a buzz on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a romantic and fun video of herself with her man ahead of his 56th birthday

The video left a number of fans gushing over the celebrity couple as some of them also wished to be in love

Much loved Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, is once again in the news over her relationship with media guru, Paulo.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to put their relationship on display for the umpteenth time and it got netizens talking.

The video consisted of a series of photos and videos of them together as they rocked matching black outfits and enjoyed each other’s company.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo celebrates Paulo with romantic video ahead of his birthday. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

The actress posted the clip to celebrate her man ahead of his 56th birthday on April 2, 2023. In her caption she wrote:

“In advance to my Odogwu, Obim forever @pauloo2104 #April2loading”

See her post below:

Fans react to lovely video of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo

Shortly after the clip was posted online, a number of netizens took to the actress’ comment section to react. Many of them gushed over the couple. Read what they had to say below:

gbemisoladynamic:

“May the world not stop this happiness IJN May you grow old together ijn sir/ma.”

ovplace:

“The way u they post this man up and down i hope he really loves u.”

onyeje_agada:

“Iyabo iyabo iyabo,how many times did I call you?no make me love ooooo.”

_eze__nwanyi1234:

“Queen mother it gonna last forever ❤️.”

Amaka_paloma:

“Make una do invite us for wedding .”

houseofmo7:

“This thing called love everybody will experience it, pls let’s stop singing la las na everybody go chop breakfast.”

Yemeco_classic_:

“Chaiii love is a good thing o”

Fans show concern for Paulo over video of Iyabo Ojo acting like tout

Iyabo Ojo made the news over a funny TikTok video where she behaved like a tout.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself behaving like a tout as she threw shade at her detractors over the recently held presidential election.

In the video, Iyabo was seen wearing her signature black bonnet paired with a tank top and sagged baggy jeans as she addressed her haters.

