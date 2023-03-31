Davido’s re-emergence has fully kicked off as he created a social media dance challenge for one of the Amapiano tacks on his album

The Afrobeats icon shared a TikTok video of him and his crew members, lawyer Bobo, Mayorkun, and E-Cool, dancing to one of his new songs Unavailable

The vibrant artist asked his fans to go crazy for him once more, as this marked the beginning of a new phase in his career

001 is truly back to feed his fans with some good music and fun times. To mark the widespread success of his album Timeless, the Afrobeats star jumped on TikTok to create a dance challenge for one of his hit tracks on the album.

Davido took to social media to share a dance video of him and his crew members, which includes his lawyer, Bobo, Mayorkun, and E-Cool.

The singer was jolly like old times as he and his guys displayed the dance steps for the Amapaino infested song Unavailable.

In the caption, he wrote: "The vibes are Timeless! #UnavailableChallenge since y’all asked Go crazy for me one time!’

However, the singer’s lawyer had initially taken to his page to share a video of him and Davido rehearsing the Unavailable dance challenge, when he said:

"We woke up dancing like this Full of joy, full of energy, full of blessings. Timeless finally out now! No long talk… just thank you thank you thank you! Everyone go enjoy the greatest album ever! Thank you @davido ❤️ #"

Watch their videos below

Social media users react

pepepretti_herself:

"No one should come and add leg work to this dance abeg. It’s giving me hope already . Don’t complete it for us imaginary dancers. "

arinola.okeowo:

"Na this cruise gangan I miss . Was almost going to shed a tear on the live, welcome back again, king! "

okikidft:

"Challenge wey go challenge challenges ..!!! Make I run go ."

arinola.okeowo:

"Na this cruise gangan I miss .Was almost going to shed a tear on the live, welcome back again, king."

Davido speaks about working with TG Omori

Davido, in an interview, confirmed working with ace video director TG Omori on a visual for one of the singles off his recently released album Timeless.

Davido, who was on air on Beat FM, revealed the video TG Omori directed cost N100 million.

"I'm proud to say that is his first 100m naira video,” he said.

