Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has once again held down the internet with a new video of him in a helpless situation

A group of young men came through for the singer as they held a shelter for the musician in the rain

The video sparked reactions as the men were much more interested in protecting the singer while they exposed themselves to the cold

A video of Afrobeats star Wizkid making the rounds online has got people talking.

The singer was seen in the company of some guys who held up a shelter for him and shielded him from the rainwater.

A group of men shade Wizkid from heavy rainwater Credit: @naijaeverthing, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Not only did they provide that, but they held it up for him as he walked under it so he would not get wet from the rain. The rain was hitting the guys who held up the canopy, but they were more interested in shielding the singer.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users react hilariously

directorsoma_:

"Imagine sey your papa Dey among them."

__bimbolaa:

"This one pass love."

iambrave217:

"Na why wizkid no comot Lagos Dem no send him papa for Yankee. #Lejupa "

ayodele_henry_126:

"Make them just leave that thing make he fall for him head. "

________nigga_x:

"U dey say wizkid short, but ur fav na dwarf himself. My chest"

tobi__tobe:

"No wonder he no gree tall see as he be like mouse trap… I trust my guy David.❤️"

charming._caramel:

It’s not a. Bad thing if my brother is among them everybody has their part to greatness

meritgoldclothings:

"What do you mean by imagine your big brother among those men? If we should go buy that, Isrealdmw family suppose don disown am, but I guess you don’t understand the prospect of service before being served…"

Wizkid spotted on set with Naira Marley, others

Meanwhile, a video of Wizkid meeting Skiibii, Naira Marley, and Rexxie at the location for the shoot of Abracadabra remix got tongues rolling online.

The atmosphere changed into a friendly one as Wizkid went around greeting Naira Marley and others.

Beyond the excitement of the video, some netizens also called out Naira Marley for not staying off smoking during Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng