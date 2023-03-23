Nigerian singer Zlatan decided to add some spice to the water bottle challenge that has taken over the Nigerian social media

The indigenous rapper who popularized the game was wowed by a little girl identified as Michelle, who won the game in the midst of her agemates

Zlatan took to social media to share Michelle's video and stated that he was impressed while he pleaded with fans and followers to help him find her parents

Nigerian singer Zlatan has publicly promised a young girl the sum of $1000 for her bottle-flipping skills, which he saw on the internet.

The indigenous rapper was stunned online when he saw a little girl flip a water bottle correctly at the first trial.

Zlatan gifts little girl $1000 for wining the bottle-flip challenge Credit: @zlatanibile

The youngster, identified as Michelle, was seen in the midst of her younger ones as they lined up to flip the bottles at their turn; luckily for her, she was the only one that won the challenge from the video making the rounds on social media.

Zlatan, who undoubtedly popularized the game on the Nigerian social media space, was impressed by the video and asked his fans and followers to help him locate the young genius as he promised to gift her $1000.

Nigerians react to the video

adesope_shopsydoo:

"I’m watching the boy again and laughing so hard just focus on him , he already knew that with this challenge he is NOT going to eat today and was already in his feelings …. Kids are the greatest gift God gave us."

ha.fee.zah:

I am sure that small crying bro wanted the Turkey without playing the game

kiitfoundation:

"There is always a greater joy in giving than receiving. Congratulations lil Michelle."

sunmisolaa_01:

"Waytin do that small boy? Prolly man knew he wasn’t gon win he one rig am."

Adekunle Gold fails BottleWaterChallenge against Zlatan Singer

Adekunle Gold joined other social media users to participate in the trending #BottleWaterChallenge.

The singer hilariously mentioned how he was aiming to smash rapper Zlatan Ibile’s record but failed woefully after several attempts.

Adekunle Gold’s video sparked hilarious reactions, with netizens also taking jabs at Zlatan for Zlatan for being consistent with the game.

