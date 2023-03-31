Nigerian singer Portable triggered the rage of his fans after he disclosed that his ex-signee was the one behind his attempted arrest

The street-pop act, in a viral video, rebuked his ex-signee Manny monie for sending the Nigerian police force to him

The new clip online captured a group of young individuals vigorously reporting the Instagram page of Manny Monie

Nigerian street act Portable had his fans fighting for him over his viral feud with his ex-signee Manny Monie.

Recall that Portable explained in a video on his page that his ex-signee Manny Monie was behind the arrest, as a petition had earlier been written against him.

Portable's fans come for his ex-signee's Manny Monie Credit: @portablebaby, @wahalantwork, @mannymonie

Source: Instagram

However, a recent video spotted a gathering of the singer’s fans reporting Manny Monie’s account on Instagram in reaction to Portable’s anger towards the young artist.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users reacts

chainz_de_blinkz:

"Omo it’s unfair oo this guy is actually fighting for his right."

___jumokeade:

"Repotting his account can’t reduce the money in his account lol just dey play."

soloblinkz:

"Una for use this time una dey use do nonsense, make una Stream TIMELEss ndi ala."

official4larin_30bg:

"Why can’t you guys use this same energy go stream TIMELESS."

___jumokeade:

"So nah another person account dem dey report I think say nah my portable make una no vex."

adufenaturalskincare:

"REPORTING HIS ACCOUNT WONT EVEN BREAK HIM & HIS ACCOUNT WONT BE BLOCKED! EYIN WEREY OMO OSHI EGBA FOGA YIN. PORTABLE IS A SOLID ROCK DAT NO MAN CAN BREAK EXCEPT GOD BCOS GOD IS D ONE BEHIND HIM NOT HUMAN."

officialstunnaatm:

"Some times when you get mature there are some things people shouldn’t see you around, same happens when your Wealthy or Famous."

menser_big4l:

"Can’t you praise God and can’t you say reality things."

Singer Portable Resists Arrest, Challenges Policemen

Portable, was on the news after he took to social media to cry out.

According to videos that went round online, some armed policemen tried to take the Zazu Zeh crooner away.

Portable, however, resisted their efforts and also shared a video of him with the police officers in his office as he challenged them.

Source: Legit.ng