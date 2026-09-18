The Peace Advocates Network praised General Olufemi Oluyede and Nigerian troops for sustained operations across multiple security theatres nationwide

Nigerian troops neutralised 484 terrorists, arrested 370 suspects and rescued 595 kidnapped victims in the North-East alone during the second quarter of 2026

PAN called on politicians, traditional rulers and communities to close ranks and support the military with credible intelligence

The Peace Advocates Network (PAN) has praised Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede and the Nigerian Armed Forces for keeping up pressure on terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups across the country's major security theatres.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, signed by Dr Charles Kazayet on Friday, PAN said operational results recorded across different regions showed clear progress and called on Nigerians to back the military with reliable intelligence and active cooperation.

Peace group urges Nigerians to unite behind troops fighting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

North-East and north-west gains

The group pointed to the North-East as a particularly notable area of improvement, where troops under Operation Hadin Kai have continued targeting Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as well as their supply chains.

According to PAN, troops in the region neutralised 484 terrorists, arrested 370 suspects and rescued 595 kidnapped victims between April and June 2026.

During the same period, 38 insurgents and their family members surrendered, while more than 360 civilians, mostly women and children, were freed from the Mandara Mountains in Borno State in June.

In the North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma has kept up offensive action against bandits and kidnappers across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states, PAN noted.

Operations in the South

The statement also highlighted military activity in the South-East and South-South.

Figures from the Defence Headquarters showed that troops dismantled 18 illegal refining sites and recovered more than 250,500 litres of stolen petroleum products in the South-South in July 2026.

In the same month, Operation Udo Ka in the South-East arrested 26 suspects, rescued 10 civilians and recovered weapons and other logistics.

Kazayet said the results should shift how Nigerians think about security, framing it as a shared national duty rather than a burden carried solely by the military.

"The Peace Advocates Network recognises the sacrifices being made by officers and soldiers across the different theatres of operation. From the North-East to the North-West, North-Central, South-East and South-South, our troops are confronting different forms of threats under difficult circumstances. The reported rescues, arrests, recovery of weapons, disruption of criminal networks and destruction of illegal refining sites demonstrate that the Armed Forces are maintaining pressure on those threatening the peace and security of our country," he said.

PAN urged military leadership to keep joint operations going and strengthen ties with other security agencies.

The group also called on politicians to avoid statements or actions that could undermine public trust in the Armed Forces.

"At this point in our national journey, politicians and citizens must close ranks and support the Armed Forces. Political differences should not become a reason to weaken public confidence in our security institutions or discourage cooperation with troops," Kazayet added.

The group further called for continued attention to the welfare and equipment needs of troops serving in conflict-prone areas.

Troops kill armed bandit, arrest 2 kidnappers in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted separate operations against bandits across Benue state on August 19, 2026. A suspected bandit known as 'Cool Nigg@' was killed during a firefight along the Jortar–Atume axis in Ukum LGA.

Two suspects arrested in Logo LGA reportedly confessed to a planned kidnapping, and troops recovered a pistol, phones, and charms.

Source: Legit.ng