Nigerian rising star Portable shared some cool pictures of himself with a fiery caption to balance his mission

The self-proclaimed Ika of Africa reminded his fans and followers of what differentiates him from his other peers in the game

Portable went on to explain what life has taught him on the street that can never be gotten in the comfort of a classroom

Nigerian singer Portable started one of his social media antics with a recent declaration he made.

The self-proclaimed Ika of Africa reminded fans of his credibility in the game and the stuff he is made of.

According to the Zazuu crooner, the streets taught him more than any classroom.

Portable also stated that he is the smartest in the field of his peers.

"ZAzuu, I have learned more in the streets than in any classroom. I’m still smarter than you in the Zoo my future is in GOD’S hands. IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace. Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration."

Many react to Portable’s statement

drew_royalty001:

"Abeg drop one song because I no understand this obo album."

shotbydimages:

"Chai❤️ .. @portablebaeby see as the portrait fine .. well follow your favourite photographer @shotbydimages."

walethewave1:

"Federal Government Liability."

efewarriboy3:

"Who is our king talking to. Baba nobody fit stress you. Like this na you Dey stress everybody."

official_marleytalker:

"I Dey your back Aje @portablebaeby keep going blood. "

manhetler:

"Federal Baboon."

officialdonsuje:

"ZAH NATION FOR LIFE."

ovaracollins:

"So na English you speak so dis man. "

Portable tells Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy to work with upcoming stars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable became the voice of upcoming artists struggling to make it to the spotlight after he called on the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with them.

In a viral video, Portable bragged about how upcoming artists are the ones in possession of new music beats. Speaking about Wizkid in an interview with Timi Agbaje, the Zazu crooner advised the singer to reach out to those in the trenches.

He also revealed that Davido promised him a song verse that would help him blow.

