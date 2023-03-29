Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Phyna has taken to social media to lament about the state of her car on returning to Lagos

In a post sighted online, the reality star shared a video of the badly damaged car she came back to after spending time in Abuja

From indications, the 2022 winner left her car in someone's care out of the kindness of her heart

After spending days away from Lagos, Big Brother Naija star Phyna became heartbroken on seeing how badly damaged her car was.

On returning from Abuja, the reality star shared a video and photo of the car, which appeared to have been run into a light pole.

Phyna shares photo of badly damaged car Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

She shared a photo of the affected pole bent from the hit's impact and lamented how her kindness has been repaid with evil.

Phyna also added that she's done with being good to everyone.

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

officialjioke_:

"It seems she borrowed her car to a friend who wrecked it this way. Well, not few knows how to drive. Some learned how to drive from initial gra gra and this too na Benz."

saintolives:

"Where are those fans that always send money to them... oya do ur thing"

mhiemie_o:

"Wetin the person find reach pole, the car get reverse camera too na. Ehya pele."

djlilprince:

"Everything is online , You can fix it and keep it to yourself. Must everything be online?"

okereke_john:

"Who ask you where you’re coming from ? Local girl "

smart_wears_collections:

"Which one be good heart, mistakes happen, if u no one do no do rest Abeg."

jizlefashionworld:

"This is pure wickedness."

duzaplug:

"Oya all her fans gather here, contribute and get her a new one"

lickymlicky:

"This one de use reverse camera... objects sometimes look farther than they really are."

don_onyex:

"When she Dey park car for road / street what else do you expect ? Make una rent house wey get garage na "

asha_fred:

“Good heart no go kill you” You borrow person they car ?Why naa ?"

shes_90sbabyyy:

"Na why e no good to borrow person something before you know, you don meet yourself for social media "

