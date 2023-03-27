Nigerian singer Portable is known for his unconventional ways on and off social media, and a throwback video of him has sparked reactions

In the clip online, the singer was sighted on the floor granting an interview, crying about why he was at the 2020 EndSARS protest ground

At the end of the hilarious video, Portable pretended to die, sparking mixed reactions online

Controversial singer Portable is popular for his constant display of 'madness' on and off social media.

According to netizens, a throwback video of the singer during the 2020 EndSARS protest in Lagos has proven that he has always been wild.

Portable has his ways of doing things, and they can be wild. Photo credit: @portablebaybe

In the clip sighted online, the singer, before his newfound fame, was seen on the floor, exhausted and crying as someone interviewed him on why he was at the protest ground and his wants.

After answering in the hilarious video, Portable, surrounded by people, pretended to die.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

___paycash:

"This one don Dey ment from scratch."

damii_sp_:

"Him been dey get touch b4?"

martiiinzi:

"Normal normal Terry G no mad pass portable."

notinyourimagination:

"Na him be say portable don even better."

official_djpopcorn:

"Terry G dey learn for where portable madness dey."

mrjoccy:

"Wow. Who noticed He died at the end."

parker_ojugo:

"Madness wey no get visa."

im.eugene.rex:

" money done day change portable u know waiting brokenness day cause "

monrenykejy:

"Werey don dey body so tey,omo."

oduzz_fia:

"Werey from scracht."

anderson_sosa7:

"lol na from scratch portable mad."

aaderibigberahmon:

"See his jump suit."

dha_unfadeable:

"No be today portable ogbaa start o Dey play."

millyhunsluxury:

"Make this guy no by mistake get issue with who like court! He go meet himself for psychiatric hospital."

