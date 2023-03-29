Veteran music producer Don Jazzy recently took to his social media timeline to share some cute pictures

The Mavin boss, who rocked a black top and pink shorts, was all smiles as he funnily hinted at pursuing a modelling career

Don Jazzy’s post has stirred hilarious reactions from some of his colleagues and fans, while others gushed about his look

Celebrated Nigerian music producer and Mavin record label boss Don Jazzy has ‘peppered’ his fans and followers with new pictures.

Don Jazzy took to his social media timeline to share pictures of him rocking a black top and pink shorts while he wore a smile on his face.

In a caption of the pictures taken from different angles, Don Jazzy funnily hinted at going into modelling.

He wrote:

“Which slide should I submit to my modeling agency Abeg.”

See the pictures below:

Celebrities, fans react to Don Jazzy’s new pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

skiibii:

"All bad baddest man abi can I say baddest boy?"

__z.e.e.e:

"Now I pity the modelling agency because this is a tough decision on which one to submit …You are looking sooo good Don Baba❤️."

heisgifty:

"Baba self no wan gree again o ."

pepepretti_herself:

"Naa! Models don’t shine teeth. Try again . Submit these ones to Riri. She might reconsider."

donwilly01:

"Donjazzy just dey Ball ."

abujasextoyshop:

"Your belle still big, how you want take get stamina of @tiwasavage."

official_blaq2unez:

"Abeg all of them.....you tooo sweet ."

nornor_nwosu:

"Ahn Ahn Aragbala ndi modeling agency ."

kingzamani:

"@donjazzy The 4th slide Baba u killed it there, the way you climb the security gate still baffles me ."

chidex.big.m:

"Boss so u sabi dress up like and u been wearing abaya / abgada since nawa ooh!! ."

Don Jazzy jumps on Tiwa Savage's new song

Don Jazzy trended online after his viral clip jumping on the Tiwa Savage Stamina challenge went viral.

In his caption to the clip, Don Jazzy revealed his new age while bragging about his stamina and capacity to hold his own on the dance floor even though he is 40.

The Mavin boss' video doing the Stamina vibe challenge has been trending as fans hailed Don Baba J, as he is fondly called, for his hugely supportive attitude towards other Nigerian artists, even the ones not on his label.

