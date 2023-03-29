Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, is now the proud owner of a brand new Toyota Prado jeep

Taking to his official Instagram account, the controversial socialite shared a video where he flaunted his new ride

The video of Jollof’s new jeep raised a series of interesting comments from netizens as some of them claimed the election paid off

Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi aka Mr Jollof, has now added a brand new Toyota Prado jeep to his garage.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the controversial socialite shared a video where he showed off the luxury new ride.

In the clip, Jollof was seen showing the interior of the car which was still covered in plastic wrap as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Nigerians react to video as Mr Jollof adds brand new Prado Jeep to his garage. Photos: @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

He also got out of the jeep, showed off its shiny black exterior, and then commented on it not being a patched-up car. Mr Jollof was obviously excited about his latest automobile going by his huge smiles and laughter.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Mr Jollof adds brand new Toyota Prado to his garage

It did not take long for news of Mr Jollof’s new ride to make the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. While some congratulated him, others noted that the election must have paid off. Read some reactions below:

edogiawerie:

“Someone said “ Na now them pay you Election money ” Congratulations bro ✅.”

shadykingz:

“Tinubu and Atiku money. This car sef go dey confused.”

mr_mannii:

“Atiku’s money.”

don.rainmaker:

“Una still never know Jollof? The SUV no be him own, he will explain to those congratulating him by tomorrow.”

jones_mil:

“Be like Atiku don pay the balance.. Congrats senior bra!”

kas_sax:

“Election money too sweet.”

s0w0rthit_:

“Election don pay.”

ayzne_:

“This is not small oo… congratulations to him.”

yohsmallchopzandfood:

“They have paid.”

leeeymarrrrh:

“Congrats to him I’m happy for him.”

