Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has revealed what much-loved music star Davido represents to her

According to Jemima Osunde, Davido is the main reason why she is proud to be a citizen of the country

The actress’ who only commented with Davido’s name, has stirred reactions from netizens, as many reacted differently

Actress Jemima Osunde in a recent reaction to a Twitter post, revealed what she is most proud of as a Nigerian.

Jemima, one of the active celebrities during the recent 2023 general election revealed that DMW label owner and singer David Adeleke, aka Davido is the main reason why she is proud to be a citizen of the country.

Jemima Osunde shares what Davido means to her. Credit; @jemimaosunde @davido

Source: Instagram

The actress said this in reaction to a post on Twitter which read:

“What are you most proud of as a Nigerian?”

Jemima, via her official Twitter handle, quoted the tweet and wrote, “Davido”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Jemima Osunde’s tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sassy_glamo:

"Davido no gree o na trap ."

hourglasschick:

"wo na portable ooo."

bella_dove2740:

"You dey proud of your papa."

alaga.nation:

"Tule jare tule joor ❤️."

av_brave_av:

"DAVID."

toheeb_clever:

"You no get daddy ."

akusinachidmw2:

"Yessssss!❤️For God Loves The World He Gives Us Davido."

1ts_angel:

"It’s nice but Shey is not proud of herself."

emperor_olatunde:

"So you’re not even proud of ur papa Oponu omo."

iamariwahstar:

"Baddest E reach."

officialtzkid:

"Davido self na portable senior brother ."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of singer Davido happily grooving

A video of Nigerian singer Davido gave fans another round of joy as they anticipate his Timeless album on March 31.

On his Instagram page, the singer's bestie and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of Davido having a good time.

With a huge smile, Davido sang along to the song playing as his bestie, also singing behind the camera, captured the moment.

Reacting, someone said:

"This video dey literally give me so much#Timless y’all go check my story."

Another said:

"Good people with good spirit."

Source: Legit.ng