Davido is seriously gearing up for his Timeless album release, which is a few days away, and he recently dropped an update about his merch

According to the singer, his collection with international fashion brand, PUMA, will be available for purchase from April 7

The singer equally assured fans that he’ll be available for meet-and-greet sessions in New York and the UK

30BG leader Davido is just as excited as his fans, who have been seriously awaiting the release of his album, Timeless.

Just recently, the singer took to his social media page with a post giving fans an update about merchandise that will go on sale for the Timeless album.

Singer Davido has announced PUMA collection merch. Photo: @davido

According to Davido, his collection with the international fashion brand, PUMA, will be released globally on April 7.

The singer also made it a point to express his gratitude and appreciation to fans and supporters who have patiently waited for him.

In a different portion of his post, Davido assured his supporters that he will also be having a meet and greet session in New York and the UK.

See his post below:

30BG fans react

wura_ chase said:

"Abeg who dey go New York? Even if na traveling bag Abeg put me lad…I wan hug this guy."

obo said:

"Anybody wey no like you no suppose."

official_juicy_ said:

“Boss till I breathe no more i will keep being a 30bg fan for life my mentor, my idol my super star Boss i always wish and pray to be amongst 30bg family i love you my Best.”

metroboifire said:

“Do giveaway of plain tickets to come na boss (g some of us Dey only hear of all these things from your post we want go ohhh but we know say we no go ever see that outside country.”

phoenix_the_great said:

“Biggest and baddest in the game....... incredible super artist...unstoppable fashionmogul... proudly osun man....”

boy_jeed said:

“Your comeback will be full of more greatness, You're coming back bigger Dave, nothing's ever gonna stop you again.”

