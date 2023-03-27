Staunch 30BG fans are seriously gearing up ahead of singer Davido’s much-anticipated Timeless album release

A video making the rounds online captured the moment fans showed off customized shirts and face caps being printed ahead of his concert in Lagos

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some people noting that the singer already has official merchandise for his fans

Nigerian singer Davido is no doubt one of the country’s most-loved artiste, and this is evident in how far his fans are willing to go to show their love and support for him.

Day after the singer made an announcement about his album release and concert in Lagos, some supporters have taken it upon themselves to print customized merchandise.

30BG die-hard fans print Timeless shirts, face caps. Photo: @davido/@themixnaija

Source: Instagram

A video spotted on social media captured customized Timeless t-shirts and face caps at a printing press.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

While some fans commended the show of love and support, others expressed their worries since the singer already has official merchandise for his fans.

Read the comments spotted below:

jaddoo_5 said:

"Make the clothes quick come out Abeg."

psal.mist234 said:

"Best fanbase ever."

hollas_____ said:

"Use same energy to stream his album."

american__lollipop said:

"30bg always go extra length."

17_morals said:

"Make we wait for official merch Abeg na ."

donchris1010 said:

"But to be sincere, that LOGO is illuminati sign, we are what and I know he is up to something. My kind opinion sha. I Come in peace. If you know you know."

Davido to hold special events for fans

Still in a related story about the 30BG crooner, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido took out time to thank his supportive fans who have shown him nothing but love since he announced his new album, Timeless.

The singer, in a new post, announced that he would be hosting special live events in London, New York, and Lagos to create memories with his fans.

As expected, fans and colleagues of the singer trooped to the comment section with excitement.

"Omoooooo Ticket master don freeze Oo! Ah ah… OBO," one IG user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng